Policy appears to be improving attendance

Crittenden County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Diana Lusby at Thursday's meeting briefed board of education members on improvements to school attendance in the current academic year. The school system's districtwide attendance goal for the year is 96 percent, and through the first nine weeks of classes, the rate has eclipsed that mark. "We're thrilled with the way attendance is going," Lusby said, citing a new board policy to help administrators battle chronic absenteeism. "I believe with all my heart that is making a huge difference." Over the last few prior years, attendance after the second week of classes has dipped below 96 percent, but a more stringent policy to deter absences appears to be staving off that trend.