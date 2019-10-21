YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 21, 2019
Rains allow burn ban removal
Here is the order, lifting the burn ban:
Effective this 21st day of October 2019 the burn ban for Crittenden County that was implemented on the 23rd day of September 2019 by virtue of KRS 149.401 has been rescinded affective immediately.
The rescinding of this burn ban is a result of recent rainfall and the forecast for a greater possibility of rain chances and lower temperatures. I would still encourage all citizens to exercise extreme caution regarding all planned outdoor burning activities.
Therefore, the county of Crittenden will now revert back to normal State burn laws which states that between October 1 through December 15 no one can set fire to or, have someone set fire to or, add flammable material capable of spreading fire, located in or within 150’ (one hundred fifty feet) of any woodland or brushland except, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. or, when the ground is covered in snow.
