Required city sewer fee to climb

Late-night blaze destroys vehicle on lot A vehicle was destroyed by fire late last night in the parking lot at Par 4 Plastics on Industrial Drive in Marion. Marion fire departme...

Road Project Cancelled in Crittenden UPDATE : This project has been cancelled due to equipment issues. It will be rescheduled at a later date. Original post A contrac...

City under boil water advisory A city-wide boil water advisory is in effect inside Marion city limits. A contractor hit a water main near Darben Plaza on the north sid...

Lady Rockets crack pre-season Top 10 Crittenden County's Lady Rocket basketball team is among the Top 10 teams in the Second Region, according to a pre-season media poll. ...