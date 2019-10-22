YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Required city sewer fee to climb
Introduced at Monday’s city council meeting, elected officials are not happy with the second increase to the fee since it was established in 2016. However, they have little choice but to approve what will be a significant increase on the average water/sewer customers' monthly bill.
“We can’t keep raising rates on people,” said Councilman Don Arflack. “We just can’t do this. Some people are barely paying their bill now.”
Sewer project engineer Alan Robinson, president of Eclipse Engineering, reminded the council that it is under an agreed order to have a new sewer plant online by July 2021 or face daily fines of thousands of dollars.
For the full story, see this week's edition of The Crittenden Press.
