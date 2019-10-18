YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, October 18, 2019
Rescue squad offered armory for home
The county has an agreement with the Department of the Army to lease the Carson G. Davidson Kentucky National Guard Armory in Marion at no cost for the next five years. The local Guard united vacated the building early this year.
The agreement restricts usage for only offices and/or warehousing. Shifting Crittenden County Rescue Squad headquarters from West Carlisle Street to the armory appears to fall within the confines of what was agreed upon, allowing the emergency response team to store its vehicles and equipment at the building and use it for training and administrative duties.
Rescue Squad Chief Don Arflack had requested the county run a water line to its current headquarters adjacent to the jail for restrooms and a variety of uses. Water is available at another building used by the rescue squad on the same block, but running a line to replace a dysfunctional one at the headquarters could cost the county several thousand dollars.
Judge-Executive Perry Newom and magistrates have no specific plans for the armory currently, but have discussed the possibility of moving several county offices to the location on Rochester Avenue as well as the rescue squad.
