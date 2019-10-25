Rogers WoodmenLife representative

Late-night blaze destroys vehicle on lot A vehicle was destroyed by fire late last night in the parking lot at Par 4 Plastics on Industrial Drive in Marion. Marion fire departme...

City under boil water advisory A city-wide boil water advisory is in effect inside Marion city limits. A contractor hit a water main near Darben Plaza on the north sid...

Required city sewer fee to climb An environmental assessment fee that appears on monthly city sewer bills will be going up again in December. The fee is mandated by the st...

UPDATE: Mock Disaster delayed one week THIS MOCK DISASTER DRILL Has been delayed for one week. It will now be on Nov. 2 at 4pm. The postponement was necessitated based on a fo...