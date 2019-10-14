Monday, October 14, 2019

Schools seek photos to honor veterans

Crittenden County Schools will be hosting its annual Veterans Day program at Rocket Arena and is seeking names and photos of local veterans to honor during a slideshow. The program begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 and is intended to pay tribute to all who served in the United States military. Veterans and the public are invited to attend the ceremony.

To honor a veteran, email a current or service-time photo, the name of the veteran, branch of service and years served to broadcastjournalism@crittenden.kyschools.us. The schools are also asking for the veteran’s address in order to mail an invitation to the event.

Crittenden County Public Library is offering a digital scanning service at no charge for families who do not have electronic images of their veteran honoree. They will scan the photo and return it at the time. They will also forward the information to the schools at not cost.
Posted by at