Monday, October 14, 2019
Schools seek photos to honor veterans
To honor a veteran, email a current or service-time photo, the name of the veteran, branch of service and years served to broadcastjournalism@crittenden.kyschools.us. The schools are also asking for the veteran’s address in order to mail an invitation to the event.
Crittenden County Public Library is offering a digital scanning service at no charge for families who do not have electronic images of their veteran honoree. They will scan the photo and return it at the time. They will also forward the information to the schools at not cost.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/14/2019 09:30:00 PM