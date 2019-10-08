YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Sheriff's audit report cites errors
The audits were released Tuesday. State law requires an annual audit of the accounts of all 120 Kentucky sheriffs.
Many of the findings in the audits appear to be inherent to public offices with small staffs like his, which consists of three regular field deputies but only one office deputy. Those related findings include a lack of adequate segregation of duties and weak internal controls, something found routinely in previous years in both the sheriff’s department and other local public offices.
"We've taken corrective action," Agent said. "We've hired a part-time person to help a little bit."
For the complete story, pick up tomorrow's copy of The Crittenden Press.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/08/2019 04:25:00 PM