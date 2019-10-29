YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Smithland bridge closed nightly for 2 weeks
The work will begin on Friday and closures will begin at 8pm each night and end at 5am. The bridge will have a reduced speed limit during the day.
Overnight or early-morning drivers traveling between Paducah and Livingston or Crittenden County should expect an additional hour or more of travel time.
Livingston County schools have made special arrangements during the construction period. Buses will not cross the bridge.
Engineers and contractors for the state highway department are working on contingency plans to deal with possible emergency scenarios, such as medical emergencies requiring ambulance service to Paducah.
Load limit restrictions
• Type 1: 17 tons—Two axle single unit trucks
• Type 2: 18 tons—Three axle single unit trucks
• Type 3: 20 tons—Four axle single unit trucks
• Type 4: 32 tons—Five axle SEMI trucks
• Single Unit Vehicle with five axles: 22 tons
• Single Unit Vehicle with six axles: 22 tons
• Single Unit Vehicle with seven plus axles: 24 tons
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning construction of a new $45 million bridge in about two years.
