Students, parents get jump on flu season

Mark Vince of Marion gets his immunization earlier this evening from school nurse Brandy Whitney during a flu shot clinic at Rocket Arena for Crittenden County students and parents. Vince and his wife Kim, a history teacher at the high school, each got their shots along with their two children, Russell and Charlotte. Pennyrile District Health Department will be hosting a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Crittenden County Senior Citizens Center. The clinic is for anyone of any age.