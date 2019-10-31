Thursday, October 31, 2019

Sullivan Auction Saturday night

Estate items and more will be sold Saturday night at Sullivan Auction Barn.  The estate of Emma Yates includes numerous items from lamps to rare coins.

Silver coins are among things included in the auction, as well as old records, household items and furniture.

Sullivan Auction Barn is located on Hwy. 141 in Sullivan, just off U.S. 60.




