Thursday, October 31, 2019
Sullivan Auction Saturday night
Estate items and more will be sold Saturday night at Sullivan Auction Barn. The estate of Emma Yates includes numerous items from lamps to rare coins.
Silver coins are among things included in the auction, as well as old records, household items and furniture.
Sullivan Auction Barn is located on Hwy. 141 in Sullivan, just off U.S. 60.
