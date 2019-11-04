YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 4, 2019
CARE clinic open house Nov. 14 in Salem
An open house for the new Livingston CARE Clinic on Main Street in Salem will be held Nov. 14. This is located in the former Burkhart Clinic next to Glenn's Prescription Center.
Providers for the clinic operated by Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services are Alicia Clark and Sharon Hodges, both APRN.
Tour the clinic, meet providers and help welcome the new medical office to the community.
