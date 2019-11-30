YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, November 30, 2019
Discounts Galore on Small Business Saturday
Many local retail stores participated in the Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Saturday promotion, which included goodie bags distributed promptly at 10 a.m., this morning at city hall.
Coincidentally, there were exactly 50 people in line when the Chamber started handing out bags, some had been waiting since 8 a.m.. The Chamber had prepared 50 goodie bags filled with free stuff, coupons and one of the bags included a $100 bill.
Even if you did not brave the elements this morning and stand in line for a Chamber goodie bag, there are still discounts available at retail stores all day long in Marion, according to Chamber President Elizabeth Floyd said.
"I was afraid the weather might keep some away, but we gave away every bag in seconds," Floyd said of the Chamber's annual promotional event to encourage people to Shop Marion First.
