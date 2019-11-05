Election Day across Kentucky

County's Oldest Resident Dies this Morning Ada White, who turned 102 earlier this month, died this morning. She was the oldest known living resident of Crittenden County. Coinci...

Authorities on manhunt in northern Crittenden County Local authorities are looking for a man who they believe could be an escapee from a Louisville jail. Law enforcement is in the northern ...

Expect low-flying planes over Crittenden County Area of Flights. Click to Enlarge. Crittenden Countians may notice some low-flying aircraft through the end of the year. It has been an...

Trick or Treating on Main Street Thursday Trick or Treaters may have to brave some chilly weather and step around construction on Main Street Thursday night, but Halloween will go ...