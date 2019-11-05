Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Election Day across Kentucky

Polls are open today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in line to vote at 6 p.m. will get to vote.

Today's election is mostly about statewide constitutional office, including governor.

Unsure where you vote? Call the county clerk’s office at (270) 965-3403 or visit GoVoteKy.com.

Crittenden County’s 12 voting precincts and their voting locations are:

District 1
Emmanuel Baptist Church Marion 2
Mattoon Fire Department Rosebud 11
District 2
Deer Creek Baptist Church Sheridan 9
Tolu Community Center Tolu 10
District 3
Marion Ed-Tech Center Marion 4
Grace Baptist Church Frances 8
District 4
Crittenden Courthouse Marion 1
Crittenden Public Library Fords Ferry  5
District 5
St. William Catholic Church Marion 6
Mexico Baptist Church Frances 7
District 6
Marion Baptist Church Marion 3
Shady Grove Fire Dept. Shady Grove  12
