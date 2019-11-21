Students, Scouts help celebrate local veterans Crittenden County High School's Veterans Day program drew a large crowd Monday at Rocket Arena. A well-planned program celebrated ve...

Ky. 120 closed until 8:30am for wreck An accident two miles east of Marion on Ky. 120 will keep the highway closed for about two hours this morning. Local authorities say i...

Smithland Bridge Work ends Sunday Work on the Smithland Bridge over the Cumberland River in Livingston County is nearing completion. Traffic should be back to normal acro...

Another theft on View Road There has been another report of a theft in rural Crittenden County on View Road just east of Salem. Crittenden County Sheriff's Dep...