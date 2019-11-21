Ky. 120 closed until 8:30am for wreck

Local authorities say it will be about 8:30 a.m., if not later, before the roadway will be clear.
A utility truck overturned about 5:30 a.m., on a straight stretch of road between Pleasant Hill and Wilson Farm roads. The driver was not seriously injured. However, the truck is in the middle of the highway and traffic will be unable to pass until it can be removed and the road can be cleaned up where the vehicle was leaking fuel.
Traffic should detour via Ky. 654 and Wilson Farm Road, or other alternatives.