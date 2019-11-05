Local turnout good, county strongly red

With 99 percent of the statewide ballots counted, Beshear has 49.2 percent of the vote and Gov. Bevin 48.8 percent. Locally, Bevin received 67 percent of the vote. The outcome of this race statewide will likely not be determined until early Wednesday morning.
In Crittenden County, turnout was 45 percent, quite high for an election without local races.
For a complete wrapup of local election returns, see this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press which will have precinct by precinct results. Your weekly newspaper will be on newsstands at about noon on Wednesday.