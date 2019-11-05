Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Local turnout good, county strongly red

Crittenden Countians showed up strongly at the polls today and went largely for incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who appears to have lost narrowly statewide to Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, the state’s attorney general.

With 99 percent of the statewide ballots counted, Beshear has 49.2 percent of the vote and Gov. Bevin 48.8 percent. Locally, Bevin received 67 percent of the vote. The outcome of this race statewide will likely not be determined until early Wednesday morning.

Crittenden sided heavily with the GOP as did the entire state – at least on the lower part of the ticket.

In Crittenden County, turnout was 45 percent, quite high for an election without local races.

For a complete wrapup of local election returns, see this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press which will have precinct by precinct results. Your weekly newspaper will be on newsstands at about noon on Wednesday.



Posted by at