Local turnout good, county strongly red

Expect low-flying planes over Crittenden County Area of Flights. Click to Enlarge. Crittenden Countians may notice some low-flying aircraft through the end of the year. It has been an...

Authorities on manhunt in northern Crittenden County Local authorities are looking for a man who they believe could be an escapee from a Louisville jail. Law enforcement is in the northern ...

Top 10 finish for Keller at state meet Crittenden County junior Kate Keller runs the Kentucky State Class A Cross Country 5K in 20:16.9 to earn a Top 10 finish in Lexington. T...

County's Oldest Resident Dies this Morning Ada White, who turned 102 earlier this month, died this morning. She was the oldest known living resident of Crittenden County. Coinci...