Tuesday, November 12, 2019
PACS Transportation on three-hour delay
PACS Transportation is on a three-hour delay this morning with driver discretion due to road conditions.
Also, Crittenden County schools are closed today.
If you have a closing or delay, let us know.
Email
thepress@the-press.com
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/12/2019 06:06:00 AM
