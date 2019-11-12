Tuesday, November 12, 2019

School Board, Council of Councils meeting

THIS MEETING IS CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER

A joint meeting of the Crittenden County Board of Education and the Council of Councils will will be held at 5:30pm tonight in the Rocket Arena Conference Room.

This will be a school board working session and well as an opportunity to hear from the school's Council of Councils.

The agenda is as follows:

  • Overview of 21st Century Learning
  • Crittenden County Elementary School Presentations
  • Crittenden County Middle School Presentations
  • Crittenden County High School Presentations
  • What are Crittenden County Schools doing good?
  • What improvements do Crittenden County Schools need?


School board meetings are open to the public.


