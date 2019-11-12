School Board, Council of Councils meeting

Largest meth bust in history of Marion More details have emerged about that armed fugitive who was arrested Wednesday sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a random d...

Local turnout good, county strongly red Crittenden Countians showed up strongly at the polls today and went largely for incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who appears to have ...

Expect low-flying planes over Crittenden County Area of Flights. Click to Enlarge. Crittenden Countians may notice some low-flying aircraft through the end of the year. It has been an...

Take the big one to Outdoor Obsessions Click Image to Enlarge Deer hunters, if you take that big buck this weekend, call Robert Kirby. Outdoor Obsessions is ready to preserv...