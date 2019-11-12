School Board, Council of Councils meeting

A joint meeting of the Crittenden County Board of Education and the Council of Councils will will be held at 5:30pm tonight in the Rocket Arena Conference Room.
This will be a school board working session and well as an opportunity to hear from the school's Council of Councils.
The agenda is as follows:
School board meetings are open to the public.
This will be a school board working session and well as an opportunity to hear from the school's Council of Councils.
The agenda is as follows:
- Overview of 21st Century Learning
- Crittenden County Elementary School Presentations
- Crittenden County Middle School Presentations
- Crittenden County High School Presentations
- What are Crittenden County Schools doing good?
- What improvements do Crittenden County Schools need?
School board meetings are open to the public.