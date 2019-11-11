YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, November 11, 2019
Thank you Veterans for Your Service
Today is Veterans Day across our country.
The holiday started as a day to remember and reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country's service during World War I.
It was originally called Armistice Day, and was celebrated because of the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the first world war, which was then known as the Great War.
The armistice was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
In 1954, the holiday was changed to "Veterans Day" in order to celebrate and honor veterans of all wars and conflicts.
To all those who have served and are serving, thank you and God bless you!
