Saturday, December 21, 2019
Back in jail 24 years after being ordered out of KY
John Allen Kinnis, 48, of Marion was indicted this month by the Crittenden County Grand Jury on felony charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Additionally, he was indicted on a variety of misdemeanor charges.
Court records indicate that Kinnis eluded police in a high-speed automobile chase several weeks ago and was eventually arrested a few days later in Crittenden County.
Twenty-four years ago, Kinnis was ordered to leave Kentucky by then Crittenden Circuit Judge Tommy Chandler, when those types of options were available to judges. A jury had convicted Kinnis in 1995 of burglarizing the home of an elderly Dycusburg woman. His 10-year prison sentence was ... for the rest of this article, see the Dec. 19, 2019 full edition of The Crittenden Press, available in print form or digitally here with a subscription to the newspaper's eEdition.
