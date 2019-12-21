Saturday, December 21, 2019

Back in jail 24 years after being ordered out of KY

A convicted felon who was court-ordered out of Kentucky in 1995 is back behind bars in Marion, charged with leading police on a high-speed chase, possession of methamphetamine and other crimes.

John Allen Kinnis, 48, of Marion was indicted this month by the Crittenden County Grand Jury on felony charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Additionally, he was indicted on a variety of misdemeanor charges.

Court records indicate that Kinnis eluded police in a high-speed automobile chase several weeks ago and was eventually arrested a few days later in Crittenden County.

Twenty-four years ago, Kinnis was ordered to leave Kentucky by then Crittenden Circuit Judge Tommy Chandler, when those types of options were available to judges. A jury had convicted Kinnis in 1995 of burglarizing the home of an elderly Dycusburg woman.


