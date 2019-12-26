YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, December 26, 2019
County tax forms due Dec. 31
Crittenden County Treasurer Yvette Martin said 580 were mailed in early December.
The county is working diligently to make sure business licenses are renewed at the proper time.
In the past, as many as half of the county’s business owners did not complete and return the license renewal form and pay as required by ordinance at the beginning of each calendar year.
It has simply been an oversight for some businesses that operate on fiscal years, Martin said. Others have failed to complete the renewal form or apply for a county business license if they’ve never had one.
All county business licenses expire on Dec. 31. They are payable by Jan. 31 at the county judge-executive’s office. The fee is $25, which will be credited to the business if it owes... for the rest of this article see the Dec. 12, 2019 printed edition of The Crittenden Press. You can subscribe here to get the full e-Edition.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 12/26/2019 05:17:00 AM