Elves need for Community Christmas

Volunteers are needed to arrange tables and spaces for donated items, help unload vehicles and bag, box and label gifts for distribution through the Community Christmas program.
More jolly elves are needed to help with Community Christmas Distribution Day on Friday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m., until noon at Marion Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Volunteers are needed to act as runners to retrieve gifts and food boxes from the gym and help people to their cars with the items. Elf hats optional for those volunteering for this work.