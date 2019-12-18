YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Flu confirmed in Crittenden and Livingston
Over the past couple of weeks a few cases have been confirmed in Marion and others in Livingston County.
Flu shots are available at almost every local pharmacy and clinic in Crittenden and Livingston counties. Health departments are also a great resource for flu shots. Crittenden County’s health department off Industrial Drive is offering vaccinations by appointment, usually same day. Cost is $25 for adults and $19 for those 18 and under.
It's also important to practice good hygiene to avoid the flu, such as covering your cough and making sure you are washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – or the time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 12/18/2019 01:38:00 PM