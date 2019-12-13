YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, December 13, 2019
Game warden: Everyone must check deer
Randy Conway, conservation officer in Crittenden County, says there has been some confusion as to whom must check big game animals on the Telecheck system.
Kentucky's last muzzleloader season, a nine-day segment, opens Saturday and runs through the following weekend, Dec. 22.
“Everyone has to check in their deer,” Conway said, “no matter if you’re a private landowner hunting on your own land or hunting on a management area that doesn’t require a physical game harvest check at its office.”
Conway said the biggest confusion exists on the Big Rivers Wildlife Management Area which skirts the Crittenden-Union County Line. Successful hunters, youth or adult, are not required to check their deer or turkey at the WMA office. However, they must be called and checked in on the KDFWR Telecheck system.
Additionally, Conway said landowners are sometimes unclear on the fact that they, too, must check in all deer harvested by themselves on their own property. Also, any dependents or tenants living on their property must also check in all deer and turkeys.
The Telecheck’s toll-free number is 800-245-4263. It’s in service 24 hours a day while seasons are open.
