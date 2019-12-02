Gas line broken on Jarvis Street

First responders were assisting Atmos gas officials at the site of a broken natural gas line on Jarvis Street in the northwest quadrant of the city this afternoon.
Construction workers digging with a track hoe accidentally cut the line.
Atmos representatives were going to shut down the gas line and prepare to make repairs.
Motorists should avoid the area and nearby residents could have some disruption in their service this afternoon until repairs are complete.
The line damage was reported at about 1:30pm Monday.