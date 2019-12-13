Gas station in Livingston County robbed

Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Livingston County and are asking for the public's help with finding the culprits.
The robbery occurred at about 12:10 p.m., at the BP gas station off Exit 31 of Interstate 24 near Grand Rivers.
Troopers viewed video surveillance at the store and observed an unknown white male enter the gas station, robbing the store at knife point. The male subject is described as heavyset with dark hair and dark facial hair. He was wearing an orange shirt under a black jacket, a black and orange toboggan with a surgical mask covering his face. Video surveillance shows the subject leave in a silver SUV, possibly in the company of an unknown female.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.
Through their investigation, state police received information that the suspects could be Timothy Smith, 34, and Brittni Smith, 31, of Evansville, Ind.
They are also believed to have robbed a store in Adair County and stole two vehicles in Taylor County. Police say the suspects could be in a silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV.
The investigation continues at this time by Trooper John Gordon. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.