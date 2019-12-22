Last-Minute Gift Suggestion...

Back in jail 24 years after being ordered out of KY A convicted felon who was court-ordered out of Kentucky in 1995 is back behind bars in Marion, charged with leading police on a high-speed...

Flu confirmed in Crittenden and Livingston In Crittenden and Livingston counties, clinics have reported a handful of confirmed cases of influenza, but healthcare professionals here ...

Gas station in Livingston County robbed Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Livingston County and are asking for the public's help with finding the c...

Ferry closing today for drift Cave in Rock Ferry will close at dusk today (Saturday) due to a large amount of drift coming down the Ohio River. The closing time will ...