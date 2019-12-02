YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, December 2, 2019
Leaf Me Alone! Final Pickup Days
City of Marion leaf collectors were back in action today after weather hampered efforts last week to finish up the organized, municipal fall leaf collection.
City officials say the weather has not been conducive to leaf collection, therefore, it’s somewhat imperative that the organized leaf collection continue perhaps into next week.
Residents can bring leaves to the curb and inmates working with the city will be vacuuming them up.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said the city had hoped to be done with leaf collection by now, but Mother Nature has not cooperated. The leaf collecting equipment will only work if the material is dry.
