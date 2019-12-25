No-Kill Shelter on Brink of Closure

That’s a question those charged with overseeing the Mary Hall-Ruddiman no-kill animal shelter will be wrestling with after the first of the year.
The non-profit organization is running out of money fast, and options are limited as to what will happen to the dogs and cats living there once the cookie jar is empty.
The shelter, which celebrated its ninth anniversary last week, was established with funding from the late Hall-Ruddiman, who bequeathed more than $250,000 to the county. She passed away in 2007, endowing the idea of a shelter for dogs and cats that would never be put to sleep, even if no one adopted them. Ever.
Today, there are a handful of dogs... For the rest of this article, please subscribe online or see the printed edition of this week's Crittenden Press.