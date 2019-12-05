Read about Cook's Christmas traditions

|For 34 years Linda Cook taught school in Crittenden County.
Saturday's she will lead the annual Christmas Parade.
Christmas has always been a very special time for former school teacher Linda Cook.
This one will be quite memorable, too, as she will be at the vanguard of the Marion Christmas Parade as its grand marshal.
Reflecting upon Christmastimes past, Cook recalls faces, names and traditions, most of them with regard to family and friends, but many include former students. She spent 34 years teaching in Crittenden County schools, making lasting friendships that have endured just like the holiday traditions she recalls so favorably.
Growing up as an only child, Cook remembers that yuletide traditions sprung straight from the Bible. Her mother read to her the Christmas story from the Gospels and she remembers participating in the Barnett Chapel’s Christmas plays even though the tiny church in the northern part of the county had no stage.
“We just hung a curtain,” she remembers. “And afterwards, all of the children were given stockings. There were no toys in them, just an apple, an orange and... Read More in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, or subscribe to the Full Online Version here.