Read about Cook's Christmas traditions

Security check this morning at schools Crittenden County School District conducted a security check this morning as students arrived on campus. Following is a statement releas...

Gas line broken on Jarvis Street First responders were assisting Atmos gas officials at the site of a broken natural gas line on Jarvis Street in the northwest quadrant of...

Discounts Galore on Small Business Saturday Marion is celebrating Small Business Saturday all day with discounts and values galore inside the community's small businesses. Many...

Christmas concert this weekend Click Image to Enlarge Life in Christ Church will host a Christmas concert Saturday and Sunday nights. The church's praise band ...