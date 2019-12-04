YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Security check this morning at schools
Following is a statement released today by the district:
"In order to provide another level of safety for our students and staff, all Crittenden County Middle and High School students went through bag checks and wanding stations this morning upon entry into the building. Male students were searched by male staff, and female students were searched by female staff.
"Superintendent Vince Clark said these random security checks are a preventative measure that the district feels will add another layer of security to our students and staff. The Crittenden County School District is committed to their well-being and safety and takes those initiatives seriously. School leaders will critique this morning's event as they plan additional upcoming random screenings in the future."
12/04/2019 10:38:00 AM