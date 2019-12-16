Stuff the Bus Wednesday

Stuff the Bus is Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Crittenden County High School and Middle School campus.
You may donate non-perishable food items, personal care items such as lotions, perfumes, makeup, deodorants, earbuds, hats, caps, toboggans, athletic crew socks or other small items for teens.
This is sponsored by the CCMS 4-H Step Up to Leadership Club and CCHS Student Council and 4-H Leadership Club.
These items were very much appreciated by families last year that would not otherwise be able to afford them for teens.