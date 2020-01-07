YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Judge Williams seeks higher court
Crittenden Circuit Judge Rene Williams has filed to seek a position on a higher court.
Williams has served as circuit judge for Crittenden, Webster and Union counties for the past 16 years and before that was a district judge here.
Williams is a lifelong Webster County resident.
See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for details.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/07/2020 08:03:00 AM
