Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Judge Williams seeks higher court

Crittenden Circuit Judge Rene Williams has filed to seek a position on a higher court.

Williams has served as circuit judge for Crittenden, Webster and Union counties for the past 16 years and before that was a district judge here.

Williams is a lifelong Webster County resident.

See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for details.


