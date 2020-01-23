Marion Pizza Hut closing

Marion’s Pizza Hut will serve patrons for the final time Wednesday. District manager Denise Crawford confirmed Thursday that the restaurant is closing.
Crawford said the economy and other changes led to the franchise owner’s decision to close the restaurant. The Eddyville location will remain open.
Some of the half dozen employees may transition to the Eddyville restaurant, Crawford said.
“We’re very sad,” Crawford said. “We have been through this before and it is never a happy thing.”
The store opened in Darben Plaza more than 30 years ago and was a popular hangout for teens and family restaurant complete with a juke box, game room and party room.