Rockets host UHA tonight in All A

Junior Preston Turley leads Crittenden in scoring and
rebounding this season.
for statistical leaders for the Rockets and Lady Rockets.
Tipoff is a 7pm.
Crittenden has won just one of its last six games, but the Rockets are climbing in the polls. CCHS is ranked seventh in the region, its highest mark of the season.
University Heights (7-8) is ranked third in the Second Region after being No. 8 a week ago. The Blazers have had quality wins over Christian County and Hopkinsville in the last seven days, prompting their ascension in the poll.
BOYS 2ND REGION MEDIA POLL
1. Madisonville
2. Webster County
3. University Heights
4. Henderson County
5. Christian County
6. Hopkinsville
7. Lyon County
8. Crittenden County
9. Caldwell County
10. Trigg County