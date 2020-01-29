YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
School cancelled Thursday; Boil Water
Marion city officials announced a boil water order early Wednesday afternoon after a six-inch distribution line was damaged during roadside construction on Old Salem Road near the high school and middle school campus.
School Superintendent Vince Clark said that because of the boil water situation, all county schools will be closed on Thursday. It will be considered a Rocket Way NTI Day. High school students should do the first "A Day" NTI day assignments.
NTI is a Non-Traditional Instruction option that allows students to work from home. The school district is allowed to use 10 NTI days per year and they do not have to be made up later in the school year.
