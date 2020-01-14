Time to register for Kindergarten

Do you have a child who will be ready for Kindergarten next school year?
If so, it's time to pre-register your child.
Crittenden County School District is preparing for the 2020-21 school year and asking parents of next year's Kindergarten-aged students to pre-register online. Any student who will be five years old by Aug. 1, 2020 is eligible to attend.
Every Kindergarten student needs to pre-register, even those who are currently in Crittenden County's preschool classes.
The process is easy, says Diana Lusby, director of pupil personnel for the school district.
"Just click on this LINK and answer a few questions about your child," she said.
You may also call Crittenden County Elementary School at 270.965.2243 to register your child.