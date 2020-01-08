YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Young vocalists, actors sought for musical
It’s uncertain the title, but a condensed version of a Broadway musical will be presented in late April by middle and high school students.
Auditions for the hour-long musical will be held between 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 14 at Fohs Hall.
Directing the production will be vocal instructor Michelle Crider. Her husband Corey, an operatic baritone, will assist with stage choreography.
Crider said she will determine the title of the musical after she sees the vocalists interested in participating. Usually the junior musicals have 11-28 people, and some actors/vocalists can double in two roles.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 1/08/2020 02:00:00 PM