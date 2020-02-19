YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Comer's rep will be at courthouse Thursday
Congressman James Comer will have a representative in Marion on Thursday morning.
The field representative will be on the main floor of the Crittenden County Courthouse in the fiscal court room to hear from citizens.
No appointment is necessary.
