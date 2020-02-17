Farmers public forum on Thursday

Under the current farm bill, farmers will be asked to decide between Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for their eligible commodities.
There will be a forum held in Marion on Thursday which will be moderated by Tom Miller, a Ballard County Agriculture and Natural Resources agent.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., at the Crittenden County Extension Service Annex building on U.S. 60 East.
A bean and ham meal will be served. Producers are encouraged to bring to the forum an abbreviated 156 Farm Record from the Farm Service Agency.
Call the Crittenden County Extension office for more information, 270-965-5236.