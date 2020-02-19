YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
FFA holds community forum Monday
Crittenden County FFA is seeking ideas to mutually benefit the community and Crittenden County FFA.
A questionnaire has been made available on the Crittenden County Schools' website, the FFA Facebook page and distributed throughout the community. The information gathered will be used to determine the future vision, mission, goals and strategies of Crittenden County FFA.
FFA advisor Jessica Abercrombie invites any and all stakeholders, including current students and their families, to attend a meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 in the CCHS ag classroom.
