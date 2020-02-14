YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, February 14, 2020
First Responders busy tonight in County
EMS and emergency responders were working an accident on Ky. 855 North near Tyner's Chapel Church shortly after 7pm and Marion Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Nichols Ave., in town just before 8pm. The home was reportedly fully engulfed in flames when the first firemen arrived.
A victim from the Hwy. 855 single-vehicle accident was taken to Livingston Hospital's helipad and taken to a nearby regional hospital via air ambulance. The female victim was ejected from the vehicle, according to reports.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 2/14/2020 07:54:00 PM