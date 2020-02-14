Friday, February 14, 2020

First Responders busy tonight in County

Marion and Crittenden County emergency responders have been busy tonight.

EMS and emergency responders were working an accident on Ky. 855 North near Tyner's Chapel Church shortly after 7pm and Marion Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Nichols Ave., in town just before 8pm. The home was reportedly fully engulfed in flames when the first firemen arrived.

A victim from the Hwy. 855 single-vehicle accident was taken to Livingston Hospital's helipad and taken to a nearby regional hospital via air ambulance. The female victim was ejected from the vehicle, according to reports.


