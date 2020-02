Marion and Fredonia Beware of Wide Load There is some indication that the super-wide load traveling along public highways in Crittenden County today will come through downtown Ma...

Update on Oversized Load Plans for Thursday Updated from Kentucky Transportation Department A slow-moving superload hauling caravan was traveling Ky. 120 through eastern Crittenden...

First Responders busy tonight in County Marion and Crittenden County emergency responders have been busy tonight. EMS and emergency responders were working an accident on Ky. 8...

WARNING: Wide Load Coming through County Update 3:40 p.m. The oversize load is stopped for the night on a farm near Deanwood on Ky. 120, and the highway is open to traffic. The e...