How much tax on a bottle of beer?

Now that Marion is wet, The Crittenden Press broke down how much tax you pay on every can of beer or mixed drink at the local bars.
If you missed this article in a recent printed edition of The Crittenden Press, it's still available online where subscribers have full access to archived issues back to 2008 as well as the current issue of the weekly newspaper. All for just $2.95 a month.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2020
The Crittenden Press