Thursday, February 6, 2020
Special 911 Meeting in Marion Friday
There will be an emergency meeting of the Marion-Crittenden 911 Committee at 1 p.m., Friday at the courthouse.
Fundings issues at the 911 Dispatch Center have prompted local leaders to explore ways to generate new revenue to meet operating costs.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/06/2020 02:56:00 PM
