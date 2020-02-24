YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, February 24, 2020
Update: Ferry should re-start on Tuesday
The ferry closed at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 due to rising floodwaters that covered Ky. 91 near the Kentucky Landing. Floodwaters have been dropping slowly since Friday night.
Ferry Operator Lonnie Lewis was optimistic the ferry could be back in service sometime today. However, floodwaters are dropping slower than expected. Based on the most recent river forecast and observation of water levels at the Kentucky Landing, Lewis and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers have concluded it will be sometime during the day Tuesday before ferry service can resume.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Crittenden County Highway Maintenance Crew started efforts to remove drift, mud and other debris from a section of Ky. 91 where floodwaters have dropped. However, floodwaters still cover about one-quarter of a mile of roadway leading to the Kentucky landing area. Debris removal along that flooded section will have to wait until water drops about another two feet.
Removing debris from the roadway and inspection of drainage structures along the flooded section of Ky. 91 will take two to three hours. Lewis anticipates being able to provide notice to commuters about an hour or two before ferry service resumes.
The ferry normally has to close when Ohio River floodwaters go above about 42 ft. on the Shawneetown gauge. However, Lewis said for this event floodwater backed up from below, forcing the ferry to close about a half a day earlier than what the river forecast indicated. As water drops, it takes about a half-day or more for water levels at the ferry landing to match those at the Shawneetown gauge.
Lewis said it appears it could be sometime Tuesday morning before a timeline can be established for resuming ferry service.
