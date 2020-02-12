Will local 911 service survive?

This week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press has all of the details about recent discussions among local leaders who are trying to solve the riddle of higher costs of having a 911 Center.
If they can't find more money, the dispatching center at city hall might close and the job could be outsourced to a center in another county.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2020
The Crittenden Press