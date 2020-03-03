855 South Closing Thursday for Repairs

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Ky. 855 South in southern Crittenden County on Thursday, March 5.
The highway in the Caldwell Springs community will be closed at mile point 1.19 to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This closure is just south of the Main Lake Road intersection and just over a mile north of the Ky. 902 intersection near Caldwell Springs Church.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 7:30 a.m. It is expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday.
There will be no marked detour.
This project is scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.