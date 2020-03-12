After-school activities cancelled today

Due to the threat of severe weather, all after-school activities in the Crittenden County School District have been cancelled for Thursday afternoon and evening.
Freshman Orientation has been rescheduled for Monday, March 16, from 3-6 p.m., during regularly-scheduled Parent Teacher Conferences.
Parents of eighth graders can call for an appointment any time during the 3-6 p.m. window, and school administrators will work with students to get classes scheduled for next year. No meal will be served, but refreshments will be available. Call for an appointment at (270) 965-5221.