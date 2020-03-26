YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Another negative test comes back in Crittenden
One of six outstanding COVID-19 tests administered to a Crittenden County resident has come back negative.
Crittenden County Emergency Director Chuck Hoover made the announcement just before 5pm on Thursday.
Hoover said that results of the other five outstanding tests that have been administered over the last several days on local residents have not been returned from the lab.
Now, a total of seven local individuals, who met the testing protocol, have been tested. Two have been negative. One came back negative last week.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 3/26/2020 05:28:00 PM