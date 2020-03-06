YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, March 6, 2020
Beware of counterfeit money in Marion
Police Chief Ray O'Neal said that a number of fake $20s and at least one fake $5 has been passed at local businesses over the past couple of days.
Restaurants and convenience stores have been among the merchants who've identified fake cash.
The chief says that if a merchant receives a fake bill and recognizes that it is counterfeit, it is best to keep the money and immediately call police at 270-965-3500.
Police have identified a couple of suspects thanks to surveillance video. One is a white male, the other is a white female. One of the suspects was in a black Lincoln four-door (pictured below).
